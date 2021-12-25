CBN Governor emerges THEWILL NEWSPAPER ‘Person of the Year’

There is no doubting the fact that the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is a household name to different people for different reasons. The CBN helmsman has also been in the eye of the storm over the apex bank’s monetary policies. This is because of the organic relationship between the bank and the economy as the bank’s policies have far-reaching implications on the people’s wealth-creation abilities and standard of living.

This was revealed by the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Austyn Ogannah, in a statement on Saturday.

Ogannah added: “This Christmas Edition of THEWILL NEWSPAPER features the CBN Governor as our Person of the Year and our double Cover stories – ‘Emefiele: Passionate Central Banker in Turbulent Times’ and ‘Godwin Emefiele: Revolutionary Banker That Walks His Talk,’ demonstrate the reasons for our choice and decision.

“Without any iota of doubt, many Nigerians must have observed that Emefiele’s coming on board as CBN Governor first in June 2014 and his reappointment in June 2019, brought hope and calm to an economy that witnessed two recessions and suffered the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic under his watch. Though, this may not be understood and appreciated by those his policies do not favour, THEWILL, is convinced that Mr. Emefiele deserves the recognition as our Person of the Year.

“DOWNTOWN, the colourful all-gloss lifestyle and culture magazine insert of THEWILL, features, on its cover Dakore Egbuson-Akande, a lawyer, Nollywood actress and Global Citizens ambassador fighting against gender-based violence.

“In this intriguing interview with DOWNTOWN, Egbuson-Akande explains why she has been very deliberate about the movies she stars in. She also discusses her marriage – the rumoured divorce, family, her return to the silver screen, and a new movie, Blaqout, that she co-produces.

“The magazine also features our regulars – Fashion, Lifestyle, Entertainment, etc… So relax and enjoy our exciting package for this season. We wish you all a merry Christmas and a fun-packed holiday. See you next week.”

Copies of the newspaper are available from Christmas Day and through the week nationwide at newsstands.

