A cyber fraudster (Yahoo Boy), Nwalozie Julius Onyebuchi, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for impersonating the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

Onyebuchi, a native of Ngor-Okpala in Imo State, who claims to be into Estate Management, confessed under interrogation that he impersonated Emefiele with email account: [email protected], and defrauded one Omar Es Sh Deeb.

The suspect, whose specialty is Business Email Compromise, said his modus operandi involves searching for email addresses via Google search and sending convincing emails to prospective victims.

Onyebuchi was arrested on December 6, 2019 at Owerri in Imo State.

At the point of his arrest, a HP Laptop Envy with serial number CND62544TZ; HP Laptop with serial number SCD8022CSF; iPhone X; Nokia phone; ECOWAS International Passport with Number: 55389766; Drivers Licence; and a Toyota Venza with registration Number LSR 23 FQ.

An analysis of the HP Envy Laptop revealed quite a number of scam mails sent by Onyebuchi to one of his victims, an Arabian, Omar Deeb, with bogus contract proposals purported to have emanated from the CBN, while he posed as CBN Governor.

Onyebuchi successfully defrauded Deeb who remitted funds, thinking he was actually dealing with Emefiele.

Though Onyebuchi confessed to have benefited as much as N4.5 million from his criminal enterprise, investigation into the scam continues, the EFCC said in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday.