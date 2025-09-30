CBN Governor champions Next-Gen Leadership with new national lecture series

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, will deliver a landmark lecture at Lagos Business School on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The lecture, titled “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy & Nation Building,” marks the launch of the CBN Governor’s Lecture Series, the first in a series of thought-leadership discourses to be held in collaboration with leading tertiary institutions across the country over the next three years.

This inaugural edition also commemorates the second anniversary of Team Cardoso’s leadership at the Central Bank of Nigeria, a period defined by renewed focus on price stability, institutional transparency, and anchoring monetary policy to the everyday realities of Nigerians.

The Governor’s Lecture Series, part of Cardoso’s broader Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, is central to the CBN’s strategy of deepening public understanding and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy. It aims to foster dialogue, promote innovation, and advance an inclusive financial system that works for all Nigerians, while positioning the country as a leader on both the African and global stages.

Since assuming office in September 2023, Cardoso has consistently emphasized linking central banking to the daily realities of citizens. He has stressed that the Bank’s core mandate, safeguarding price stability, is essential to driving sustainable economic growth and protecting livelihoods.

“Nigeria is at a pivotal moment, where technology, global financial realignments, and the energy of its youthful population are reshaping its economic future. Innovation must be harnessed intentionally and confidently, particularly by institutions like the CBN,” Cardoso noted in an earlier engagement.

The lecture is expected to attract senior policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and students, underscoring the crucial role of monetary policy in fostering stability, growth, and national development.