CBN denies knowledge of Emefiele’s sack

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it is not aware its Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been sacked.

CBN’s spokesman Osita Nwanisobi while responding to The Nation said he read a report of his purported sack in some media like everyone else.

He said: “I also heard the same way you heard it. Honestly, to me I’m not aware of that development”.

However, a bank staff confirmed “The Governor left to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland immediately after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing” Tuesday.

Social media platforms were saturated with the purported sack of Emefiele as CBN Governor on Wednesday morning.

However, the CBN and Presidential Villa where the purported sack would have emanated from, have denied knowledge of the sack.