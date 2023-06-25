CBN, Bill Gates to collaborate on financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have held strategic discussions in Abuja on how to deepen collaboration on financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Acting Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, led the CBN’s team to the meeting held on June 22, 2023.

Shonubi reiterated the commitment of the CBN to continually partner with the BMGF and other development partners to explore innovative solutions for driving access to finance.

Shonubi, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Aishah Ahmad, disclosed that though much progress had been made in various aspects of financial inclusion, some challenges still remained in attaining the desired level of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

He, therefore, called for greater partnership between the Bank and the BMGF.

In his remarks, the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, highlighted the foundation’s focus areas for continued engagement in Nigeria to include health, agriculture and financial services.

Gates expressed satisfaction that support from his organisation was catalysing developmental action in Nigeria.

While noting that there were still challenges and gaps, he expressed optimism that the country would witness better outcomes given the new economic and monetary policies currently in place in Nigeria.

The BMGF has supported financial inclusion in Nigeria since 2012 and has been a strategic partner of the CBN in driving innovation to reach excluded segments of Nigeria’s population with financial products and services.

The partnership has brought about strategic initiatives such as the Nigeria Financial Services Maps, a gateway for geospatial mapping of access points, the development of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012 and a revision in 2018, research into financial exclusion, scoping of digital financial services in Nigeria, and many more activities that help accelerate access to financial services.

While Gates was accompanied by the duo of Christopher Elias, President, Global Development, BMGF; and Abi Jagun, Senior Programme Officer, BMGF, other members on the CBN team were Philip Yila Yusuf, Director Development Finance; and Dr. Paul Oluikpe, Head Financial Inclusion.