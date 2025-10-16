CBN assures foreign investors of conducive business environment

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured foreign investors of a conducive business environment, adding that the government will continue to advance reforms and unlock opportunities for sustainable investment and growth.

The Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Washington D.C, United States of America.

He said this when he addressed investors at the Nigeria Investors Forum held on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings.

He said that the nation’s external reserves had risen to $43.4 billion, the highest level in five years.

Cardoso assured the investors that the government would continue to advance reforms and unlock opportunities for sustainable investment and growth.

He said: “The CBN and the Ministry of Finance have been working hand in hand to ensure alignment, stability and clarity for investors.

“Nigeria’s focus remains clear, strengthening our fundamentals, advancing reforms and unlocking opportunities for sustainable investment and growth.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and remain confident that ongoing reforms are laying a stronger foundation for a more resilient economy.”

The CBN Deputy Governor on Economic Policy, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the series of reforms introduced by the government had led to significant improvement in foreign exchange inflows.

Abdullahi said that monthly turnover in the forex market had risen by 56.4 percent to $8.6 billion in 2025, up from $5.5 billion in 2024.

He said: “Over the last two years, we have really focused a lot on improving FX inflow into the economy, and we have seen a significant jump.

“Average net flows between January 2023 and July have doubled.

“FX supply at the official window has significantly improved and has been driven by order-based quotation, a lot of reforms around remittances and all the other issues mentioned.”

These, Abdullahi said, include the clearance of backlogs and outstanding obligations

The CBN Deputy Governor added: “Capital flows, which, during the 2019 to 2020 period collapsed by over 75 percent, have significantly improved and have therefore strengthened our external position.

“We now have deeper and more functional financial markets, much more robust and transparent.”

He said that the CBN stood as a net supplier by less than about one per cent of market turnover.

Abdullahi said: “We are actually a net buyer in the market.

“We have, over the last two years, been rebuilding external buffers to provide resilience to shocks.

“Our gross reserves are at a five-year high of $43.4 billion as of October, enough to cover 11 months of imports.

“We have also deliberately improved the quality and quantum of our net FX reserves.

“Between 2024 and 2025, we have released almost $13 billion back to local and international banks in a way that allows for organic growth of our reserves.”

Sanyade Okoli, the Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, also said that the government was committed to achieving seven per cent economic growth between 2027 and 2028.

Okoli said that the growth would come through diversification and investment in infrastructure.

He said: “Our target is seven per cent by 2027 to 2028.

“When the IMF increased its forecast a week later for 2025, we are forecasting four percent growth, rising to around five percent next year.

“That four percent is already the highest, with Q2 showing 4.3 percent growth.

“We know that we need to diversify the economy and we are seeing results.

“In Q2, 13 percent of sectors grew above seven percent.

“To achieve seven percent GDP growth, you need enough sectors growing at or above that level.

“In Q1, nine sectors grew above seven percent.

“In Q2, it was 13.

“Our dependence on oil for total exports has reduced to about 57.5 percent in the first half of this year compared to last year.

“Oil now accounts for about four percent of GDP, down from eight percent in 2021.”

Okoli said that the economy was diversifying, adding that resilience is building.

He added: “To unlock long-term growth, we must invest.

“The government alone cannot do it.

“We are pursuing partnerships with the private sector and development partners to crowd in capital.

“On roads, the highway development and management Initiative has identified over 10 routes for PPPs.”

Okoli further said that Nigeria was partnering with the World Bank and AfDB to mobilise about $32 billion to improve access to reliable electricity.

On digital infrastructure, he said fibre-optic coverage is ongoing to ensure connectivity for the youths.