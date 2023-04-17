CBN approves new MD/CEO for Heritage Bank

The Board of Directors of Heritage Bank has announced Akinola George-Taylor as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

Ozena Utulu, Group Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, said this in a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement said his appointment received a letter of no objection from the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 31.

George-Taylor, who joined Heritage Bank as Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on September 12, 2022, would succeed Ifie Sekibo as MD/CEO following CBN’s approval.

“He will oversee Heritage Bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation,” the statement said.