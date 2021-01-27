The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday announced the appointment of three Pre-shipment Inspection Agents and two Monitoring and Evaluation Agents for Nigeria’s non-oil sector.

A statement by Dr. Ozomena Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department, indicated that each of the appointed agents would cover an allocated area of the country.

Nnaji listed the PIAs as: Anglia International Sevices Limited, North West and North Central; Neroli Technologies Limited, South West and South South; and Gojopal Nigeria Limited, South East and North East.

The appointed MEAs are: Poops Integrated Services Limited, North East, North West, and North Central; and Ace Global Depository Nigeria Limited, South East, South West and South South.

Nnaji said the MEAs would perform the function of overseeing the PIAs in appointed zones.

He urged all authorised dealers and operators in the non-oil sector and the general public to take note and ensure compliance.