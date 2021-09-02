CBN appoints eight new directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed eight new departmental directors, including Osita Nwanisobi as Director, Corporate Communications Department.

According to a statement by the apex bank, ‘the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed the appointment of Mr Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.”

Nwanisobi had been in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services; and Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include Amina Habib, Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation; and Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.