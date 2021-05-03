Edinson Cavani has won his very first Manchester United Player of the Month award, after a blistering spell of goalscoring in April.

The striker, who joined the club during last year’s summer transfer window, was the clear winner in a poll on our Official App, ahead of colleagues Mason Greenwood and Victor Lindelof.

Cavani had scored seven United goals heading into the month, but caught fire in our 3-1 away victory at Tottenham, in which he scored our vital second.

He was named Man of the Match after that win, and went on to seize the award twice more (Granada, Roma) before the month was out, finishing April with a total of five goals, despite making just four starts.

During April, Cavani has sniffed out close-range chances (Burnley, Roma), scored diving headers (Tottenham), created goals for others (Tottenham, Roma) and led the forward line with great intelligence and maturity throughout.

It is still undecided as to whether El Matador will remain in M16 for a further season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to keep hold of the 34-year-old for a bit longer.