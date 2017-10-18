Cavani: I hate Neymar 

Edinson Cavani has suggested that he is no longer “friends” with Neymar following their argument over a penalty against Lyon in September.

The pair clashed when summer signing Neymar, who arrived from Barcelona for a world-record £198 million, attempted to take the spot-kick ahead of regular taker Cavani.

The Uruguayan eventually got his way but his effort from 12 yards was saved by Anthony Lopes as PSG went on to record a 2-0 victory at home.

Neymar and Cavani have continued to play well together since the incident, firing Unai Emery’s men six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and to back-to-back wins in the Champions League.

However, the former Napoli star has now hinted that his relationship with Neymar is purely professional following the row at the Parc des Princes.

He said: We do not need to all be friends or be like a family. What it takes is to be professional on the pitch. It is necessary to respect your colleagues and give 100 per cent.”