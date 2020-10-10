Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League.

Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.

The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last season, joined Manchester United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal.

The deal is also with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

He will wear the number 7 jersey previously worn by Manchester United greats such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence,” the 33-year-old striker told the Manchester United website.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the number 7 shirt at Manchester United… it really is a nice responsibility to have.

“I hope I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn it before me.”

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG and departed the French champions as their all-time leading goal scorer.

The Uruguayan hopes to have similar success in England.

“It’s right up there with the best leagues anywhere in the world,” he said.

“For me, that’s a real honour and a new challenge, which really excites me a lot.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have played against a lot of English sides, but now it’s my turn to experience playing and competing every weekend and in every match in the EPL.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are 16th in the standings, face Newcastle United on October 17 when they return to action after the international break.(Reuters/NAN)