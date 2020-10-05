The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, has told parents and guardians in the state to caution their children and wards against getting involved in thuggery during the governorship election in the state on October 10.

Oloyelogun gave the warning during a sensitisation tour of the Ondo North Senatorial District.

Oloyelogun, who led other lawmakers, said the tour was to enlighten, mobilise and engage residents of the state on the need to have a peaceful and credible election.

According to the speaker, the state can only advance and develop under a peaceful atmosphere, hence the need to eschew violence.

“The theme of our programme in all the senatorial districts is to mobilise and sensitise our people on the need to have a free, fair, credible and peaceful election on October 10.

“We thank God because the people listened to us.

“I want to beg them to please allow peace to reign so that we can have a peaceful election.

“I also appeal to parents not to allow their children to be used as thugs. If I was used as a thug, I would not be where I am today.

“My parents, when I was young, would tell me that I should not get involved in thuggery. They would also tell me that I could become a governor.

“So, I also tell our people that thuggery is not the answer. Let them vote and go back to their respective houses.”

Also, Olugbenga Omole, a member representing Akoko South West Constituency 1, stated that the legislative arm was aiming to sensitise people on the importance of participating in the election.

“We, as a legislative body are with this outing, set to further enlighten and sensitise our constituents to shun violence and to preach to them that nobody’s blood is worth an election.

“You can see that I put on a shirt with the inscription: ‘Election no be War!’

“Today is the third day of this tour across the senatorial districts.

“They don’t have to fight or kill each other because of election.

“Election will go and we will still interact with one another. We thank God for this because the response has been fantastic.”