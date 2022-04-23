Caution to men who urinate in public, by Lilian Mabeek

What have a lot of men turned our streets into? Public urination has become so notorious among men and more irritating even those we sight as elite are even also involved in open urination and sometimes defecation.

Men are supposed to show very good examples and lead the women, but these public nuisance and moral misconduct has become the norm.

It is very common to find young and old men publicly urinate inside stagnant gutters in day light and still even eat in that place, then use same hand to shake a friend.

This circle has continued noticeably without any pronouncement of punishment or caution. Assuming the law enforcement officers are not charged with such responsibility to arrest offenders, what about the moral standards of right and wrong?

When has it become socially accepted to urinate openly inside a stagnant water? Apart from urinating inside stagnant water, there are men who urinate beside people’s car, shops, on people’s fence. How did our cleanness value get eroded? And it seems this nuisance has come to stay.

Inasmuch as the government did not make provisions for public toilets, I will not fault the government, I fault the men, because the government has directed gas stations and eateries to make their facilities open to the members of the public to ease themselves in their convenience.

If the defence for doing such discreditable act is lack of restrooms then the women should also be found culpable in the act, but hardly will you find any woman openly urinating.

There are hazards and negative consequences for these disgusting act.

The smell of urine is obnoxious and offensive it is highly poisonous and contributing to odour pollution. It gives the environment an unpleasant odour and when if a food vendor or eatery is found around a smelling environment, the business will not do well and tourists will avoid a smelly area and that will portray economy losses or potential lack of income.

By openly urinating on the street, it destroys the aesthetics of the area because urine leaves stains on walls and concrete. Anyone with urinary tract infection, the bacteria in their urine can spread, infecting other people and causing disease.

As urinating has become openly done, on soil, the bacteria get a fertile breeding place and multiply. Worse, children playing may touch the soil with their hands or play barefoot, infecting them.

The urea content in urine attracts flies and cockroaches. These insects are carriers of bacteria, including the ones found in urine, and can pass them on in exposed food and water.

It is very horrific to find a well dressed personality pee in the open air space. Haba men! There is no moral justification for such incivility.