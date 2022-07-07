Catholic Reverend Father kidnapped in Benue State

A Catholic priest serving in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, has been reportedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

The development was confirmed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo.

Amodu, who hails from Agbaha Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday along Okwungaga-Otukpo Highway.

The statement by Itodo, sent to all priests in the Diocese, said he was kidnapped at about 5pm while going to perform his sacred duty.

It said: “We write to notify you of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred 6th July, 2022 at about 5.00pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

The Benue State Police Command has also confirmed the development.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, the Command said: “Kidnap of a Rv. Father at Otukpo-Okwungaga road is confirmed and investigation is ongoing.”