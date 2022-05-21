Catholic priest suspended for joining Benue governorship race

The Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Benue State has suspended a priest, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, for joining the governorship race in the state.

Alia had picked up the N50m governorship form of the All Progressives Congress and had been cleared by the ruling party to participate alongside 11 successful aspirants in the party’s primary.

But the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, William Avenya, in a letter dated May 20, 2022, announced the suspension of Alia from public ministry “after series of admonitions” to him.

Avenya noted in the letter that “the Mother Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own”.

Details later…