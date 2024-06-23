Catholic priest kidnapped in Zamfara

The Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, Rev. Fr. Mikah Suleiman, has been kidnapped.

The spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the kidnap to newsmen on Saturday.

Abubakar said the priest was kidnapped around 3am on Saturday in his residence.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened in the early hours of today.

“The Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence.

“We were not informed when the incident happened, but what I gathered was that the man stayed alone in the church.

“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt.”

The acting Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Very Rev. Fr. Nuhu Iliya, also confirmed the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Suleiman.

Iliya said in a statement on Saturday: “With sadness in our hearts, we write to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.

Also Read:

“This sad event occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday, 22nd June 2024 in the Father’s rectory.

“Fr Mikah is the Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release.

“We equally commend him to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors.”