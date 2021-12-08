Catholic Priest kidnapped in Ondo, abductors demand N20m

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Joseph Ajayi, along Akure/Ikere-Ekiti Road.

The priest, said to be returning to Ilara-Mokin from Ikere-Ekiti in his Toyota Corolla Sedan vehicle, was kidnapped on Monday.

The development has been confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo on Tuesday.

Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, the Secretary to the Bishop of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade, said the abductors had contacted the church demanding N20 million ransom.

Ibiyemi said: “We are on it since morning.

“They (kidnappers) have contacted the church, demanding N20 million.”