Catholic priest, female passenger swept away by erosion in Niger

The Catholic Church in Niger State has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Father James Omeh, who was swept away by floodwaters alongside a female passenger, Charity John, in Lapai Local Government Area.

Until his death, Father Omeh served as the Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Gulu and was also the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Coordinator for Lapai LGA.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2025, as the priest and Charity were returning from a religious function in Duma village to Gulu around noon. Their Toyota Hilux van plunged into a gully following a torrential downpour that led to heavy flooding on the highway.

Sources revealed that Father Omeh, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle due to the intensity of the storm and the erosion caused by the rain. The vehicle was swept into a deep, waterlogged gully where both occupants drowned.

“Efforts by local volunteers to rescue them were unsuccessful. When the vehicle was finally recovered, their lifeless bodies were found inside,” an eyewitness said.

Also Read:

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Niger State, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated: “On May 25, 2025, around 1 p.m., information was received that Reverend Father James Omeh and one Charity John were swept away by floodwaters while traveling in a white Toyota Hilux. The vehicle was submerged in a flooded stream due to a heavy downpour.

“Police operatives from Lapai Division moved to the scene, and with assistance from community members, the bodies were recovered and handed over to the Church for burial. The vehicle was also towed from the stream.”

The tragic loss of Father Omeh and Charity John has deeply saddened the local Christian community, with many describing the late priest as a dedicated servant of God and a unifying figure in the area.

Post Views: 15