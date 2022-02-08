Catholic priest bans Igbo songs in parish, suspended by Archbishop

The Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, has been suspended for banning Igbo songs and choruses in his parish.

The suspension of the Priest, contained in a letter dated February 7, 2022, takes effect from February 8, 2022.

Anelu was pronounced suspended by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins.

According to available information, the Reverend Father banned Igbo songs and choruses in his parish.

Reacting, Martins wrote in the February 7 letter: “It has been brought to our notice that Rev Fr James Anelu, the priest-in-charge of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa, Ikorodu, made some completely unacceptable comments about Igbo songs being sung in the Church and unsavoury remarks that do not represent the Catholic church’s position on the common brotherhood of peoples of all tribes and religions.

“For this reason, he has been asked to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence to give an opportunity for a thorough investigation of all the matters relating to his ministry on the parish. The leave of absence takes effect from Tuesday, February 8, 2021, till further notice.

“We, therefore, urge all Catholic faithful to hold on to the faith and continue in worship of God as one big family united and not separated by language, culture, or race.”