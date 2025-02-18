Catholic Church pledges to investigate alleged flogging of female teacher 

The Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra, has assured that it would unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of a female teacher by a Reverend Father in one of its schools.

Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Awka, made this known in a statement on Tuesday issued in Awka.

“The suspect, Rev. Fr. Jude Muokwe, is a Manager at Angel Primary School, Ifitedunu, a mission school in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

“He allegedly brutalised Mrs Ikeorah Maureen, a 50-year-old widow who works as a teacher in the school,” Ndubuisi said.

The victim was brutalised on February 12, over alleged insubordination; by inviting other teachers to a meeting to demand an increase in their salaries.

“The Diocese regrets this unfortunate incident which took place on Wednesday, February 12.

“The Catholic Diocese of Awka upholds integrity of character and respect of all and cannot condone any type of misconduct in any of our schools.

“We promise to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the extent of violation of the ethical standards established by the Diocese for all Diocesan schools and apply immediate disciplinary actions,” he said.

Sources at the school who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that Muokwe allegedly inflicted injuries on the widow after flogging her with a cane and also slapping her.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victim and some other members of staff of the school were having a meeting in one of the classrooms where they discussed salary increase.

They were planning to make a report to the school management on the need to upwardly review their salary when Muokwe allegedly barged into the venue and started flogging the victim.

The cleric was also alleged to have accused her of being the convener of the meeting.

