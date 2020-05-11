The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria has offered all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centres for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the daily news conference of the task force on Monday.

Mustapha said state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

He said: “As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres.

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.

“As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind subnational authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide.

“Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily.”