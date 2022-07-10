Catholic Church confirms release of kidnapped Benue priest

The Catholic priest who was abducted by gunmen in Otukpo, Benue State, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, has regained his freedom.

This was confirmed by the Chancellor of Otukpo Diocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Itodo, in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Amodu, who is in charge of Holy Ghost Parish at Eke-Olengbeche, was kidnapped on Wednesday at about 5pm along Otukpo-Ugbokolo Road.

He was said to be on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass in Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

Itodo said in the statement on Saturday: “It is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev Fr Peter Amodu, from abduction. Fr Peter, who was kidnapped on July 6, 2022, at about 5pm along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway, Benue State, was released unharmed today (Friday), July 8, 2022 at about 8:30pm.”