Catholic bishops visit victims of attacks in Plateau, sue for peace

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Matthew Audu; Bishop of Pankshin, Most Rev. Michael Gokum; and Most Rev. Philip Dung of Shendam Diocese on Friday visited victims of recent attacks in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that gunmen recently attacked many villages in Miango chiefdom, killing some.

The attackers also injured scores, razed down many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands.

Speaking on behalf of the Bishops, Audu said the visit was to show solidarity and identify with the people in their moment of grief.

The Bishop also said the visit was to pray with the people and ask God to intervene in the land for total return of peace in the chiefdom, Plateau State and Nigeria in general.

He said: “We are here on behalf of the entire catholic community on the Plateau, that is Jos Archdiocese, Pankshin and Shendam Dioceses, to first commiserate with all of you over the recent happenings.

“And to also show solidarity, love and identify with you all.

“We are here to tell you that you are not alone.

“We have also come to pray with you so that God will heal your wounds and grant total peace to this land, the state and Nigeria in general.

“The attacks and killings are beyond human comprehension; so, only God can come to our aid.”

The Archbishop, however, urged the people to be prayerful, steadfast and rely on God at all times.

Audu consoled those who lost their loved ones and prayed for quick recovery for the injured.

In a brief recollection, Bishop Gokum of Pankshin advised the people to forgive their attackers.

He also urged the people to love and live in peace with their neighbours, devoid of tribal and religious affiliation.

He said: “If you forgive your attackers, God will be happy and will have pity on this land and bless it.

“You must not revenge; you must not carry out reprisals because it will only make things worse.”

The Bishops seized the opportunity and paid a condolence visit on Rev. Ronku Akka, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and paramount ruler of the chiefdom.

They also visited victims of recent attacks at Yelwan Zangam of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The Bishops also donated foodstuff and other items to 519 displaced families in the chiefdom to cushion the hardship occasioned by the attacks.