The Auxiliary Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, and his driver have been kidnapped in the Imo State capital.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development late on Monday.

According to available information, Bishop Chikwe and his driver were kidnapped by gunmen at about 8pm on Monday.

Though both were in the Bishop’s official car when the gunmen struck, the car has since been returned to Assumpta Roundabout with the occupants nowhere to be found.

Ikeokwu, however, said the kidnap occurred on Sunday.

He said the State Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, has already set machinery in motion to arrest the culprits.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police has activated the Commands Quick Intervention Team and the Anti Kidnapping Unit to move into the matter with a view to rescue the Bishop and possibly arrest the hoodlums.”