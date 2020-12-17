The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on Wednesday announced the death of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Most Rev. Peter Jatau, at the age of 89.

The CSN made this known in a statement by Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, National Director, CSN, in Abuja.

The statement said Jatau, who served nine years as a priest 48 years as a bishop, died on Wednesday at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna after a brief illness.

Archbishop Jatau was born on August 5, 1931 in Marsa Kaje in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He was ordained a Priest of Kaduna Archdiocese on July 7, 1963 and ordained a Bishop on November 5, 1972.