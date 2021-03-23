The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, says catering services, hitherto suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, were to resume on both domestic and international flights immediately.

Sirika said this at the National briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the decision was taken in consideration of the businesses involved in the provision of in-flight refreshments, which had been adversely affected by the suspension.

He, however, said modalities and protocols for the resumption of the services would be worked and rolled out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, which would be in line with international practices.

Sirika reiterated the plan to resume international flight operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to him, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will be visiting the airports for simulation exercises to ascertain their readiness for international operations.

The Minister also said a technical working group comprising agencies involved in the facilitation of passengers had been set up to ensure that all standards required for seamless operations at the airports earmarked for resumption of international flights.

On the suspension of Emirates Airlines’ operations in Nigeria, Sirika said discussions were on to resolve the issues involved.

He restated the country’s position on the impropriety of the extra COVID-19 tests the airline was demanding of Nigerian travellers.