Casualty figure in Anambra club shooting rises, owner abducted

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killing of five persons during Sunday’s shooting at a nightclub in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Before now, the Command had put the casualty figure as two dead.

Adeoye, who spoke with NAN on Tuesday in Awka, said the victims included two members of a local vigilance group, a bouncer and two fun seekers.

He said that the owner of the club was also abducted by the attackers.

Adeoye described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to hunt down the perpetrators.

He said: “We got a distress call at about 2am, Monday.

“The DPO, Oba Division led police officers and members of a local vigilance group to the scene, but the attackers had already fled the scene.

“The police Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu was on patrol in the area from 6pm to midnight before moving to other parts of the state and the incident happened after the team left the area.

“Five persons were killed: Two vigilance group members, one bouncer and two clubbers.

“The owner of the hotel was abducted in the process.”

CP Adeoye said that the police had yet to make an arrest on the incident, adding that investigations had commenced to unravel the attackers.

He said: “We have seen a pattern.

“The gang was responsible for a similar incident where the victim’s body was dismembered about two weeks ago in Ihiala.

“We have an idea of the axis they are operating from.

“We are going to track them down.

“No arrest has been made and investigation is ongoing.

“Oba has always been a flashpoint because of the thriving nightlife.

“Lots of hotels and strategically located.

“So we intend to deploy additional assets and personnel to that axis, especially this yuletide, to make sure criminals do not make life miserable for people.

“The decay in values is not strange to the people, but, unfortunately, we have to live with the consequences.

“This is one of the reasons why the public enlightenment agencies were created.

“Community leaders, religious leaders should step up the campaign against immorality, unnecessary show of affluence and criminality.

Also Read:

“Investigation has shown that most of the money you see on display in night clubs are not legitimately earned.

“Most are proceeds of crime.

“So we all have work to do.

“As a law enforcement agency, we will continue to do our part.”

Chidozie Nwangu, a native doctor known as Akwa okuko tiwara aki, was kidnapped in his hotel room in Oba in July in a similar attack which resulted in the killing of two security guards.