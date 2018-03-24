Feelers from the Executive Producer of the series, Globacom, indicated that some of the cast and crew members landed in Enugu last Friday, while the remaining members joined mid-week.

Cast and crew of Glo Professor Johnbull on set for Season 6

The cast and production crew of Globacom-sponsored television sitcom, Professor Johnbull, have arrived the Coal City, Enugu, as the shoot for Season 6 of the popular drama series commenced.

In the same vein, a member of the production crew disclosed: “I can confirm to you that virtually everybody is on ground and shooting has commenced in earnest for Season 6.”

Professor Johnbull, which runs on NTA Network, NTA International, on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes on Tuesdays at 8.30pm with a repeat broadcast on Fridays on the same channels and time, is a didactic but hilarious series of 30-minute episodes, which centre round the family of a retired academic, Professor Johnbull, played by Nollywood star actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

The professor and his family comprising his daughter, Elizabeth (Queen Nwokoye), his househelp, Nje (Angela Okorie), and his kinsman, Jeroboam, aka Boam (Osita Iheme), live in an Enugu neighbourhood where he is also a community leader, whose respected views and handling of knotty societal issues of conflict resulted in his residence becoming a beehive of constant activities.

Other members of the cast include Nollywood stars such as Yomi Fash Lanso, who plays the role of a restaurateur, Olaniyi Olanipekun; Funky Mallam, who acts Mai Doya, the yam seller; his sales girl, Bimbo Akintola, known as Ufoma in the series; and Professor Johnbull’s security man, Abednego, played by Martins Nebo.

Bidemi Kosoko plays Jumoke; Imeh Bishop is Etuk; Stephen Odimgbe acts as Flash; while Ogus Baba plays Samson in the series.

Similarly, veterans such as Chief Chika Okpala, whose popular moniker is Zebrudayah; Patience Ozokwor, a.k.a. Mama G, and Richard Mofe-Damijo have made cameo appearances in the series.

Also, renowned musical artistes, including Chinedu Okolie (Flavour) and Korede Bello have appeared in some of the series.

Chief Okpala and RMD are Consultants to the production crew, while the series is produced by Tchidi Chikere.