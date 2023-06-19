Cassava Bioethanol Project: FG confirms planning for regional campaign underway

The Federal Government FG said its plans are ongoing to commence regional awareness and sensitisation workshop on strategic implementation of Cassava Bioethanol project.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Nebeolisa Anako said this in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Folasade Boriowo Monday in Abuja.

Anako said that the programme would take place in the six geo-graphical zones, starting with the South East in Enugu State.

Anako said that the Ministry would strengthen its effort to achieve the country’s objectives on food nutrition and agriculture toward achieving food security and the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Anako said: “the new administration is intent on reforming Nigeria’s economy to attain the country’s development target as encapsulated in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025, and Nigeria Agenda 2050.

“Bold steps have also been taken toward economic rejuvenation including the removal of fuel subsidy, and convergence of exchange rate windows.

“On this score, this week we are commencing zonal sensitisation workshops in each geo-political zone on the development of this area, starting with Cassava bio-ethanol Value Chain.

“The aim is to create employment and grow Nigeria’s industry and food availability,”