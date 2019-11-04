Iker Casillas has hinted that he is back training again having suffered a heart attack on May 1 this year.

The legendary Spanish goalkeeper was widely expected to hang up his gloves after the huge health scare but at 38, he is determined to keep playing.

Porto’s stopper posted an image of his boots on Twitter with the caption: “Six months and three days since you were out of service.”

The boots had blades of grass covering them and it appears that Casillas has resumed training with the Portuguese side.

Casillas had been working at the PortoGaia Training Centre in preparation for a league encounter with Aves at the beginning of May.

He was training in temperatures of around 20 degrees celsius when he collapsed, causing the session to be suspended.

There was widespread concern for the former Real Madrid man but fortunately he was released from hospital after five days and has made a strong recovery.

The World Cup winner still feels he has something to offer and if he can reach match fitness, will be challenging Agustin Marchesín for the No 1 shirt.

Porto trail Benfica by two points in the title race and are third in Group G of the Europa League.

