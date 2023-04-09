Cashless Policy: Lagos residents groan under pains as transactions fail on apps, USSD, POSs

Many Lagos residents Sunday witness the re-enactment of horrible experience that trailed the recent new monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as they have difficulties in making transfer in various commercial activities and other business transactions.

The check by The Eagleonline indicated that the challenge started as early as around 7am Sunday morning and it cut across all the platforms of e-business transactions, including Banks’ apps; USSD and popular Point of Sale (POSs).

Many residents in the challenge suspected to be total system collapse could not do transfer for the purchase made at the markets.

Unfortunately, they were faced with the similar hitches when they opted for the next available option – POS.

The transaction level on the various platforms due to the glitches which lingered up until Sunday afternoon (as of the time of filling this report) is zero!

Speaking to The Eagleonline, a housewife Biola Ajiboye who lives in Iyana Ipaja and was at the popular Ile Epo, Oke Odo market Sunday morning for her weekly shopping lamented about her shocking experience.

Ajiboye said she could not transfer via app or USSD from her phone. She complained that the experience was the same when she approached a POS operator inside the market.

After several failed attempts, Ajiboye said she was frustrated and returned home, without buying over 60 per cent of the items she intended to buy.

Another resident, Idowu Sunmola who lives in new Oko Oba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the State, told The Eagleonline that she tried repeatedly but without success to do a transfer her customer for a previous business transaction.

On the streets, the experience is the same. Many residents who have relied on transfer to do sundry purchases met brick wall as transactions refused to flow on apps and USSD.

Many residents in the end were forced to make credit purchases with the understanding that payment either – cash or transfer will be made later when situation hopefully improves.

In the midst of the prevailing challenges, the Banks’ Automated Teller Machine ATM points are not in any way performing the role of last resort.

Many of them as usual are without cash, leaving stranded and anxious customers to wonder from one point of ATM to the other.

As of the time of filling this report, the challenge persists and no official comments or reactions from either CBN or other allied financial regulatory bodies.