Cashier arraigned for allegedly stealing from employer

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 20-year-old cashier, Toheeb Lawal, who allegedly played “Baba Ijebu” lotto worth N131,000, but failed to pay.

Lawal is standing trial on a count charge of stealing before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M.O. Tanimola.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 and April 11 on Olatunji Street, Ojota, Lagos State.

Bassey alleged that the cashier played “Baba Ijebu” lotto worth N139,000 in March and made a part-payment of N67,500.

He said: “In April, the complainant, Mr. Kayode Oyeshile, discovered that Lawal has played another game of N60,000 without payment.

“The total sum of money being owed by the defendant is N131,500, which belongs to Mr. Kayode Oyeshile.”

Bassey said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.