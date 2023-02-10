Cash swap: Those of us working with Buhari also feeling the pains — Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said those of them serving in the government are also feeling the pains of cash scarcity following the redesign of Naira notes.

Chief Adesina made this known in his weekly column, where he revealed how spent N20,000 for over one week.

He penned the column a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the deadline for the exchange of the old for new naira notes.

The article also comes 11 days after President Muhammadu Buhari granted a 10 days extension to the initial January 31, 2023 deadline set by the leadership of the CBN under its Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

From the N20,000 with him, the pastor with Foursquare Gospel Church said he had to buy fuel of N8,000, which was half of the capacity of his tank that should have gulped N15,000, and had to manage the rest.

Adesina wrote: “For three days, I operated with just the N6,000 I had in my pocket.

“By Friday, it had shrunk to N2,500.00.

“What a huge war chest!

“You, a Special Adviser to President of the most populous country in Africa!

“Are you for real?

“Just N2,500.00?

“Well, those in government itch as well, and scratch as hard.

“That is what some people don’t know.

“The hen sweats, but its feathers make the sweat indiscernible.

“There was I, on a Friday, worth only N2,500.00 in new notes, both home and abroad.

“I called my banker, told him my plight, and he first laughed as if laughter was going out of fashion.

“After seeing that I was serious, he said the best he could do was get N20,000.00 for me, through the Automated Teller Machine, which was his own entitlement for the day.

“Well, beggars can’t be choosers, and half bread, as they say, is better than none.

“I sent my driver to collect the money, and promptly cancelled all the engagements I had lined up for the weekend.

“When you stay in your house, watching football and making yourself happy, you need not spend much money, if at all.

“But the first challenge had to be confronted.

“The car tank was almost at empty.

“It would take about N15,000.00 to fill it up.

“What to do?

“Buy N8,000.00 worth of fuel, which gave a half tank.

“We are making progress.

“And the remaining N12,000.00, one held in a tight fist.

“Not even an ant could touch it.”

