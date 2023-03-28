Cash Crunch: NLC suspends planned nationwide strike 

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has suspended its planned nationwide strike over the scarcity of naira notes across the country.

NLC announced this Tuesday at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting Tuesday afternoon.

NLC leaders had Tuesday afternoon met with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

While they said they would keep watching how events unfold, NLC leaders gave the CBN, two weeks to normalise the money supply nationwide.

Recall that NLC had planned to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, as well as picketing of CBN offices across the country over the cash crunch that had wrecked untold hardships on Nigerians and businesses.