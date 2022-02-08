Case involving minors, others eating human flesh adjourned

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gusau, Zamfara State on Tuesday adjourned the case against Abdulshakur Tukur and four others allegedly found in possession of human parts to March 15, 2022 for further mention.

Sa’ad Garba adjourned the case to allow the Department of Public Prosecution assign it to a court of competent jurisdiction.

Garba said that the police had concluded investigation into the case, adding that the file had been submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General for proper arraignment.

According to him, the Magistrate has no jurisdiction over the case, but only to look at the cognisance of the case and order for the remand of the suspects.

Garba, therefore, ordered the continued remand of the three defendants, while the two underage suspects be kept in a juvenile facility until the adjourned date.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Muhammed Jafar, told the court that the police had concluded investigation into the matter, and that the case file had been submitted to the Office of the DPP for advice.

The police charged Abdulshakur Tukur, 20; Aminu Baba, 57; Nura Usman, 49; and two minors with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and cannibalism.

Jafar, while arraigning the suspects, said that they were arrested in possession of human parts.

He said that on December 12, 2021, the complainant, Ali Aliyu, reported the case at the Central Police Station, Gusau that his nine-year-old son was missing.

Jafar stated that the police detectives later received a report of human remains being found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area, Gusau.

The prosecutor alleged that the detectives arrested Tukur, who named the other suspects in connection with the case.

Jafar said that he was contacted by Baba to source for human parts for him.