The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, says the proposed landing site of the Nigerian Air Force located in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State will give greater advantage to the Service to move closer to the perpetrators of evil acts.

Abubakar stated this while inspecting the landing site on Wednesday in Funtua.

He said the facility would be used as another Forward Operational Base in fighting security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in Katsina and neighbouring states.

He said that NAF was deploying more strategies to ensure timely response to distress calls and articulate attacks on criminal hideouts in the North West.

The air chief stated that the Presidential declaration for the onslaught on criminal groups had motivated the efforts of officers and men of the NAF to carry out a lot of engagements in parts of Katsina, Zamfara and North West generally, including some parts of the North Central in a bid to end the security challenges.

He urged traditional rulers in the area to support the ongoing fight against insecurity, there.

“Fighting insecurity is a collective responsibility of all and sundry,” Abubakar said.