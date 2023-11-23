CAS meets senior officers, harps on mentorship, discipline

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has charged Air Warrant Officers and Regimental Sergeant Majors to promote mentorship, discipline, regimentation, professionalism and efficient service delivery.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gavkwet, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Abubakar also charged them to ensure mentorship of the junior airmen and airwomen through sharing of knowledge, skills and experience in the Nigerian Air Force.

The CAS gave the charge at a Retreat held for AWOs and RSMs serving in various units across the nation on Wednesday.

The air chief emphasised the significance of mentorship in the NAF through sharing of knowledge, skills and experience in view of the vast experience and knowledge that the AWOs, RSMs and other Senior-Non-Commissioned Officers possessed.

He expressed concern over the observed decline in mentoring within the Non-Commissioned Officers’ cadre over the years and urged AWOs and RSMs to revive the culture of mentorship in their various units.

Abubakar said the AWOs and RSMs, being the link between the officers’ cadre and the other ranks, must be impartial in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The CAS underscored the importance of maintaining and upholding the high standards of discipline and noted that AWOs and RSMs have the responsibility to ensure that airmen and airwomen under their commands remain disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

He said there was upward trend of indiscipline being exacerbated through drug abuse, offences related to sentry duties, and cases of Absence Without Leave across various units.

Abubakar called for a cessation of the trend, adding that AWOs and RSMs could play a crucial role in checkmating the menace.

He urged them to establish mechanisms for constant interaction with their subordinates to address personal and service-related issues.

The CAS also emphasised the need for them to take ownership of service properties with the same passion and care as personal items.

He emphasised the importance of regular cleaning, sanitation and maintenance of NAF buildings, hangars and operational facilities, urging AWOs and RSMs to foster a robust maintenance culture within their units.

On safety, the CAS said that the outcome of the recently held 2023 Safety Review Board could only be realisable if all personnel took ownership of the safety of the operational and personal environment.

Abubakar emphasised the need for a relentless pursuit and internalisation of safety culture among airmen and airwomen, noting that personnel must consistently adhere to all safety standards and regulations to prevent mishaps in various operations as well as preventing fire hazards within barracks.

Highlights of the Retreat included brief by the AWOs and RSMs on activities in their various Areas of Responsibility.