Premiered on Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301 and GOtv Channel 67) on March 13, 2021 was a new sci-fi adventure comedy: Elliott From Earth, which introduces Elliott, his mum Frankie and his new best friend – a dinosaur named Mo, as they find themselves in space and begin an unexpected journey across the universe to discover why they were brought there in the first place.

As they learn to call the galaxy home, Elliott and Mo explore the Centrium – an exciting place high up among the stars full of an amazing array of aliens and wonderful cosmic creatures from new and unknown corners of the universe who, although all different species, all coexist in harmony, while trying to work out who brought them there and why they make a new home for themselves and encounter new friends along the way.

From the talented team behind the network’s multi-award-winning, global hit, The Amazing World of Gumball, Elliott from Earth is a 20 x 11-minute animated sci-fi comedy targeted at kids aged six to 12.

This brand-new Cartoon Network original is an imaginative and futuristic series, bringing a new galaxy of extra-terrestrial friends to life!

The incredible aliens and beautiful setting in the Centrium will appeal to kids’ sense of wonder, friendship, adventure, discovery and humour.

As part of the global launch in March, with Africa and the UK being the first two countries to air the fresh, original Cartoon Network series, a four-part introductory special, called Wednesday, premiered on Cartoon Network on March 13 2021 at 8:35am with new episodes airing on weekends at 8:35am.

Come and join Elliot for unrivalled adventure in this Cartoon Network original that will show you that home is where the love is and that true friendships go beyond colour, creed and universes!