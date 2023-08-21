Carpenter docked for allegedly swindling customer of N70,000

A carpenter, Adebola Hafiz was on Monday arraigned in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly swindling his customer of N70,000

Hafiz of Dape village, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Safiyanu Saidu of Associated Estate, Karmo Abuja on July 27.

Nwafoaku said that the complainant on July 7 transferred the sum of N70,000 to the defendant to make a cabinet for him.

The prosecutor added instead of making the cabinet, that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the defendant also switched off his phone and every effort to trace him to his whereabouts proved abortive.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 312 and 322:of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Sept. 19, for hearing