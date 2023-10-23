Carpenter docked for allegedly swindling client of N70, 000

A 48-year-old carpenter, Sunday Mbah, was on Monday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja, for allegedly swindling his client of N70, 000.

The police charged Mbah with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Maryam Idris of State House Quarters in Karu, Abuja entrusted the sum of N70, 000 to the defendant for the renovation of her wardrobe.

The prosecutor alleged that with the intent to cheat, he dishonestly converted all the money to his own personal use and failed to produce the work as agreed.

During police investigation, he said the defendant confessed to the crime.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant to bail and ordered that a deposit of N100, 000 be made as bail bond.

He said that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses would be verified by court officers.

The judge adjourned the case until October 30 for further hearing.