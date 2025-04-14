Carpenter bags 30 months jail term for cheating groom-to-be

A Jos Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 42-year-old carpenter, Ado Ali, to 30 months’ imprisonment for cheating a groom-to-be.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, gave the sentence on Monday after the convict pleaded guilty to the alleged cheating.

Delivering judgment, Bokkos however, gave the convict an option to pay N50,000 as a fine.

She also ordered him to pay N600,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the “A” Division Police Station on March 22, by one Kenneth Chollom, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convict was given N500,000 to make a set of chairs and a bed frame in preparation for the complainant’s wedding.

He said that Ali collected the money and disappeared.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 421 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau.

