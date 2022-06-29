Carpenter accused of tearing housewife’s cloth, beating her

A 30-year-old carpenter, Bola Omotehinse, on Wednesday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly beating up a housewife, Bukola Adeogun.

Omotehinse, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on felony and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant had on June 4, 2022 around 9am at Old garage, Okitipupa also tore the complainant’s clothes.

Orogbemi explained that trouble started following a mild argument between the complainant and defendant over the latter’s failure to pay the former his wages after labour.

The prosecutor said the complainant sustained varying degrees of injuries from the blows of the defendant, adding that the offences contravened sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ojuola added that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and also show evidence of two years tax payment to the Ondo State Government.

He then adjourned the case until July 12, 2022 for further hearing.