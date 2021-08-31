Carpenter, 51, docked over alleged N650,000 fraud

A 51-year-old carpenter, Ganiyu Lawal, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his customer of N650,000

Lawal, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2018, on Iman Ajoku Street, Agege, Lagos.

John said that the defendant collected the money from the complainant, Dr Kolawole Tele, for some sets of furniture, which he failed to deliver.

“The defendant assured the complainant of constructing a set of dining table, seating chairs and table and two sets of bed.

“He converted the money to his personal use and all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money from him proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

John said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ms O.M. Iwhenu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Iwhenu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept.15 for mention.