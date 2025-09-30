Carpenter, 27, allegedly hacks grandmother to death in Ondo

Panic has gripped residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as a 27-year-old carpenter, Toheeb Ahmed, allegedly hacked his grandmother to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at Aiyegbami Street in Ore.

An eyewitness and neighbour of the victim who preferred anonymity, said that what transpired between the suspect and the grandmother who had been living quietly in her residence, could not be ascertained.

“The movement of the suspect was suspicious and out of curiosity, I went to mama’s room while he was away and discovered she had been hacked to death.

Also Read:

“When he returned, I noticed he was carrying a cutlass and was accompanied by a friend, probably to move the corpse. That was when I raised the alarm.” the neighbour said.

Meanwhile, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to NAN said that the suspect has been arrested and in police custody.

He said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure justice.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect is in our custody and investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surround the incident for justice to take its course,” Ayanlade said.