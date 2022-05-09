Subscribe
Carlo Ancelotti: I will like to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he’d like to retire at the club.

Ancelotti has just led Real Madrid to the LaLiga title.

He said: “If everything is going well, I’d stay here until I’m 80, if I don’t go mad.

“I’ve had a wonderful time, finding a better team than Real Madrid in world football is going to be pretty tough.

“When Real Madrid have had enough of me, I can think about giving it up.

“I have a lot to do afterwards when the time comes and that’s fine.

“I don’t think there is a bigger club than Real Madrid in the world and to end my long career here, I couldn’t think of a better way.

“I want to stay here for many years, win loads of trophies, enjoy this club and this city and then do other things; first and foremost being a husband, second, a grandad and third, a fan.”

