Carlo Ancelotti: Barcelona FC not Real Madrid title rival

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has admitted that Barcelona are not a title rival “right now”.

Ahead of victory over Elche, Xavi stated in Barcelona’s pre-match press conference on Friday that his team still retains hope of winning LaLiga Santander, but Ancelotti is not worried about the Blaugrana.

“They are not a direct rival right now, because there are other teams closer to us,” Ancelotti commented.

“But they have the quality to rise up the table and if I were Barcelona coach I would say exactly the same as Xavi.”