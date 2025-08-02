Caregiver, toddler murdered in Abuja, police arrest suspect

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a suspect over the murder of a caregiver and toddler entrusted to her in the Dawaki area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT and a Superintendent of Police, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known to newsmen in a statement on Friday.

Adeh said that the command, on July 23, received a report of the sudden disappearance of Chinyere Anaene, a 55-year-old nurse at Clear Hope Foundation Academy, Dawaki, Abuja, and Nanenter Yese, a one-year and two-month-old toddler.

She said: “Later that day, while at the police station, the caregiver’s husband received a ransom demand of N250 million through her mobile phone.

“The command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly launched an investigation, employing digital forensics and traced the victims and suspects to Yelwa and Uke in Nasarawa State.

“On July, 29, Police operatives arrested a security guard at the school who was believed to be a possible suspect who later confessed to conspiring with his best friend, now still at large to commit the crime.”

Adeh explained that the suspects had lured Anaene to the school bathroom where they attacked and strangled her.

The FCT police spokesperson said the suspect then, took the child from a classroom and murdered him in the same manner.

She said the bodies of the victims were placed in a sack, transported using a scavenger’s cart, and dumped in a canal.

“The suspect led police to the location, where the remains were recovered,” she added.

Adeh expressed the command’s heartfelt condolences to the families of Anaene and Baby Nanenter and assured that justice would be pursued with full resolve on the matter.

