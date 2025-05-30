Cardoso named African Banker Central Bank Governor of the Year

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has been named the Central Bank Governor of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards Gala held on Wednesday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The award, presented by African Banker magazine, recognises Cardoso’s “bold and strategic” leadership in steering monetary and regulatory reforms.

The reforms have restored stability and confidence in Nigeria’s financial system, the event organisers said.

In a statement, the Awards Committee praised the Central Bank of Nigeria under Cardoso for implementing key policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira, improving transparency in the foreign exchange market, and re-establishing policy credibility.

The Committee noted that these efforts have laid the groundwork for long-term macroeconomic resilience and renewed investor confidence.

Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, accepted the award on his behalf.

Balonwu was accompanied on stage by the Bank’s Director, Monetary Policy Department, Dr. Victor Oboh; and Director of the Banking Supervision Department, Dr. Olubukola Akinwumi.

They were later joined by a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Dr. Aloysius Uche Ordu.

“The award reflects the Committee’s recognition of Governor Cardoso’s recent achievements and the Central Bank’s critical role in addressing market imbalances and repositioning the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth,” the organisers said.

Now in its 19th year, the African Banker Awards are organised by African Banker magazine with the African Development Bank Group as its official patron.

The annual event draws senior figures from government, banking, and development finance institutions across the continent to celebrate excellence in African finance.

