Cardoso, CBN shine at Nairametrics Capital Market Choice awards

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has been conferred an Honorary Award at the maidenNairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, held in Lagos on May 23, 2025.

Presenting the award to Cardoso, the Founder/CEO Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, said the award was in recognition of Cardoso’s transformative leadership and strategic contributions to Nigeria’s financial and capital markets.

He noted that under his leadership, the CBN has pursued reforms which have transformed the financial sector, restored investor confidence, deepened market participation, and fostered long-term economic resilience.

In addition to the individual recognition, the Central Bank of Nigeria also won the “Market Reform Initiative of the Year” award, a testament to the bank’s continued efforts to drive systemic reforms and innovation within the financial ecosystem.

According to the organisers: “The CBN’s recent policy interventions aimed at strengthening monetary transparency, investor confidence, and financial market stability earned it the distinguished award.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor and the CBN, the Bank’s Director, Banking Supervision Department, Dr. Olubukola Akinwunmi, expressed gratitude to Nairametrics for the award and urged all stakeholders to continue striving for transparency to ensure stability in the financial system.

Other Honorary Award recipients were the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama; and President, Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Professor Uche Uwaleke.

Posthumous awards were also conferred on the trio of late Chief Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s first Chartered Accountant; late Chief Subomi Balogun, pioneer banker; and late Engr. Florence Seriki, a pioneering female tech entrepreneur.

The event featured 25 award categories and brought together key players from across the financial services sector to celebrate excellence, resilience, and leadership that are shaping the future of Nigeria’s capital market.

